Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $344.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $344,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101,403.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

