ClearPoll Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Million (CRYPTO:POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $51,567.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00009905 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00812919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00161434 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

