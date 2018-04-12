Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Head-To-Head Review

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 2 5 4 0 2.18 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 16.09% -35.81% 10.73% Mountain Province Diamonds N/A 5.33% 2.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.89 $367.00 million $0.50 13.90 Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 3.05 $13.23 million $0.08 31.25

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

