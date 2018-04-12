Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,804. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,084.78, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,754,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 725,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 175,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

