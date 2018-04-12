UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,592,000 after buying an additional 774,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 367,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,804. The company has a market capitalization of $2,084.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

