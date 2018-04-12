CMS Energy (CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo upgraded CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12,788.00, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cms-energy-cms-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.