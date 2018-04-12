Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note published on Monday morning.

COA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.41) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.12) on Monday. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

In related news, insider Simon Boddie acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £83,000 ($117,314.49). Also, insider Hongyan Echo Lu acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($17,809.19).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

