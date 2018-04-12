CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.5559748085338 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

COBZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of COBZ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. CoBiz Financial has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.45, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 12.44%. equities research analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Pass sold 1,250 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $25,262.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Bangert sold 3,941 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $78,425.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,352,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

