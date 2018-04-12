Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

COKE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 12 month low of $168.54 and a 12 month high of $249.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,630.94, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.93). Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

