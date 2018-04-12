Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 105.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of KOF opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13,623.10, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products.

