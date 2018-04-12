CoffeeCoin (CFC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CoffeeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00163475 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020192 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin. CoffeeCoin’s official website is www.coffee-coin.org. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2.

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CoffeeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoffeeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

