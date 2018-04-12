Cofound.it One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (CRYPTO:CFI)

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Cofound.it token can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last week, Cofound.it has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Cofound.it has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00818930 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014658 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cofound.it Profile

Cofound.it was first traded on March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it. The official website for Cofound.it is cofound.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cofound.it

Cofound.it can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Cofound.it directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cofound.it must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cofound.it using one of the exchanges listed above.

