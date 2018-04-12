Cogint (COGT) Trading 12% Higher

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s share price traded up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.80. 469,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 197,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cogint in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $165.74, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Cogint had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. equities analysts predict that Cogint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $34,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,437,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,538,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 235,100 shares of company stock worth $647,460 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

