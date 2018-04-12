First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $574,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 130,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 3,610,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $47,279.30, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $89,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,133 shares of company stock valued at $30,909,855. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $574,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-shares-sold-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.