Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,085,162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,544,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $142,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,422,593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,524,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,580,820 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,738,507 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $265,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $80,210.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,178.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $942,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,133 shares of company stock valued at $30,909,855. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,403.11, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

