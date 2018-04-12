Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $57.50 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.56 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

CTSH stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46,403.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,133 shares of company stock worth $30,909,855. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 130,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

