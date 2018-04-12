Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (INB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (NYSE:INB) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:INB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,406. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

