Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Cohen & Steers Select has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,604. Cohen & Steers Select has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Cohen & Steers Select Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The preferred and other income securities are issued by the United States and non-the United States companies, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other diversified financials, as well as energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

