Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

RQI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 68,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,206. Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Utility Fund Company Profile

Cohen??& Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

