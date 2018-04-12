Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherus BioSciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6624069857207 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Coherus BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

CHRS stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $673.59, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/coherus-biosciences-chrs-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.