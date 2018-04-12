Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.59, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.40. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 124,910 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

