CoinDash (CDT) Achieves Market Cap of $33.31 Million

CoinDash (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, CoinDash has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One CoinDash token can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, BigONE and HitBTC. CoinDash has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of CoinDash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00829745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00176373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinDash

CoinDash was first traded on July 16th, 2017. CoinDash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,173,039 tokens. The official website for CoinDash is www.coindash.io. CoinDash’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindash​ is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The CoinDash’s ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: CoinDash provides analytics that give users deep insight into the performance of their investments and help them make data driven decisions. Social Network: CoinDash provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: CoinDash’s marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. ​ Every action within the CoinDash platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CoinDash (CDT), an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

CoinDash Token Trading

CoinDash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta and Binance. It is not possible to purchase CoinDash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDash using one of the exchanges listed above.

