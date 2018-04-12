Coin(O) (CNO) Market Capitalization Hits $319,697.00

Coin(O) (CURRENCY:CNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Coin(O) has a total market cap of $319,697.00 and $145.00 worth of Coin(O) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin(O) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Coin(O) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.01610770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004740 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017280 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Coin(O) Coin Profile

Coin(O) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. Coin(O)’s total supply is 105,270,198 coins. Coin(O)’s official Twitter account is @CoinoOrg. The official website for Coin(O) is coin-o-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Coin(O)

Coin(O) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Coin(O) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin(O) must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin(O) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

