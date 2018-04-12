CoinonatX One Day Trading Volume Tops $470.00 (XCXT)

CoinonatX (CURRENCY:XCXT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CoinonatX has a market cap of $227,189.00 and $470.00 worth of CoinonatX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinonatX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, CoinonatX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016805 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CoinonatX Profile

CoinonatX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. CoinonatX’s total supply is 18,556,200 coins. CoinonatX’s official Twitter account is @coinonat_x. The official website for CoinonatX is community.coinonatx.io.

Buying and Selling CoinonatX

CoinonatX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CoinonatX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinonatX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinonatX using one of the exchanges listed above.

