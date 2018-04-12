CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.62 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and ForkDelta. CoinPoker has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $133,982.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00829276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,522,741 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not possible to buy CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

