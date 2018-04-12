HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,085 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 2,502,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,787.19, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Ellen M. Hancock sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $346,585.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,629.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $110,307.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,864.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,805 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,038 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

