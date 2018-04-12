Collagen Solutions (COS) Shares Up 0% After Insider Buying Activity

Collagen Solutions (LON:COS)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 456,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 293,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Specifically, insider Hilary Spence acquired 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £924.51 ($1,306.73). Also, insider David Evans acquired 3,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £94,285.71 ($133,266.02).

Separately, Cenkos Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collagen Solutions in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Collagen Solutions Company Profile

Collagen Solutions plc develops, manufactures, and supplies medical grade collagen components and biomaterials for use in regenerative medicines, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. It offers collagen solubles, powders, fibrillars, gels, sheets, sponges, matrices, and other products for use in tissue matrices for medical and surgical support devices, including dental, orthopedic, hemostatic, and other applications; Bovine Pericardium is used in bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing applications; and BSE-free bovine biomaterials.

