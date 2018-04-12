Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

News articles about Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2364452808818 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,942. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,453.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 60.91% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties with over nine million square feet, as well as one property under redevelopment. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

