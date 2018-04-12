Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of COLM opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5,649.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $888,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 9,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $675,118.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,495 shares of company stock worth $6,716,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/columbia-sportswears-colm-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird.html.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.