Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $209.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.10 million and the highest is $210.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $183.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $209.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $835.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $866.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $856.70 million to $875.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

CMCO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $815.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

