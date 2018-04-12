Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the cable giant an impact score of 46.6035724010927 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,375,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157,263.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities cut Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

