Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157,263.00, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

