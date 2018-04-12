Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after buying an additional 4,313,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,669 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Jaffray set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,677. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $130.57 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The stock has a market cap of $129,320.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/comerica-bank-lowers-holdings-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-updated-updated-updated.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.