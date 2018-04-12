Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Nomura to $117.00 in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.50 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $99.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,512.31, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, CFO Muneera S. Carr sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $230,568.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $463,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,560,000 after purchasing an additional 255,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,640 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,865,000 after purchasing an additional 415,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,396,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

