Commerce Bank Has $80.53 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $80,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $101,325.24, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

