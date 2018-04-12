Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 236,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,063. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $225.40, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

