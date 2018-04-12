Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2,687.62, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

