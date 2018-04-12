Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,835,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 215.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 505,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

