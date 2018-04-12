Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $799.64, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

