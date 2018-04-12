Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVLT. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Commvault in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Commvault in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Commvault in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,720. Commvault has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.01 million. Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of Commvault stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $8,843,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790,350.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman N Robert Hammer sold 187,502 shares of Commvault stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $9,511,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,843 shares of company stock valued at $24,207,091 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Commvault by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/commvault-cvlt-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.