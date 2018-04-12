Comparing Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Consolidated Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.48 $789.53 million $1.16 8.54 Consolidated Water $62.31 million 3.30 $6.14 million $0.49 28.06

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Water pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67% Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Consolidated Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 4 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consolidated Water has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats Consolidated Water on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

