Analyzing Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Suez Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67% Suez Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Suez Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.50 $789.53 million $1.16 8.64 Suez Environnement $16.96 billion 0.53 $465.10 million $0.40 18.21

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suez Environnement. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suez Environnement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suez Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suez Environnement has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and Suez Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 3 1 0 2.00 Suez Environnement 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Suez Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suez Environnement pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats Suez Environnement on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

About Suez Environnement

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

