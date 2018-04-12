Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 113,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy.

