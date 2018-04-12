Financial Comparison: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) versus Its Rivals

ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) is one of 3 public companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ABM Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.45 billion $3.79 million 18.68 ABM Industries Competitors $2.38 billion $56.58 million 38.83

ABM Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ABM Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. ABM Industries is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ABM Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 ABM Industries Competitors 4 26 49 2 2.60

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.81%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential downside of 16.20%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.55% 8.33% 3.17% ABM Industries Competitors 6.13% 19.05% 10.94%

Summary

ABM Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services. The company also franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises. It serves commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, industrial and manufacturing sites, airlines and airports, educational institutions, and commercial facilities, as well as education, healthcare, and high tech industry groups. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

