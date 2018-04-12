Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) versus Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Head to Head Review

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sailpoint Technologies does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Alliance Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $186.06 million 10.41 -$7.59 million $0.04 566.25 Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.48 $788.70 million $18.28 11.26

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sailpoint Technologies. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sailpoint Technologies and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Alliance Data Systems 1 8 11 0 2.50

Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $270.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Sailpoint Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 10.22% 66.17% 3.79%

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Sailpoint Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions, and Federal Identity Solutions.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty); Epsilon, which provides end-to-end, integrated direct marketing solutions, and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.