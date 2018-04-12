Contrasting Cable One (CABO) and Its Competitors

Cable One (NYSE: CABO) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cable One to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cable One and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $960.03 million $234.02 million 32.02 Cable One Competitors $12.86 billion $1.94 billion 54.82

Cable One’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cable One. Cable One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cable One has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 24.63% 23.21% 6.38% Cable One Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cable One and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cable One Competitors 292 1473 2272 75 2.52

Cable One presently has a consensus price target of $790.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Cable One’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cable One has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cable One pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cable One shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cable One competitors beat Cable One on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides video services, such as basic video services comprising local networks; local community programming that include governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides voice and international calling by the minute services; and a suite of digital advertising products comprising Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of March 1, 2018, the company served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states. Cable One, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.