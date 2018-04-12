Contrasting Cavco Industries (CVCO) & Gafisa (GFA)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Gafisa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $773.80 million 2.05 $37.95 million N/A N/A Gafisa $190.80 million 0.54 -$266.17 million N/A N/A

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cavco Industries and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gafisa 3 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Cavco Industries does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Gafisa shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 6.08% 10.84% 7.11% Gafisa -138.50% -39.31% -12.72%

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Gafisa on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers. Gafisa S.A. also develops residential land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction services to third parties, and technical and real estate management services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

