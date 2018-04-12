Reviewing CryoPort (CYRX) and Its Peers

CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) is one of 10 public companies in the “Freight transportation arrangement” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CryoPort to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CryoPort and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00 CryoPort Competitors 106 418 355 16 2.31

CryoPort presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. As a group, “Freight transportation arrangement” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoPort and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $11.95 million -$7.89 million -24.59 CryoPort Competitors $4.76 billion $169.74 million 20.02

CryoPort’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “Freight transportation arrangement” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Freight transportation arrangement” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -66.09% -47.36% -41.54% CryoPort Competitors -2.46% 3.34% 1.56%

Summary

CryoPort rivals beat CryoPort on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc. (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solution includes a cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as the Cryoportal. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solutions are made up of the Cryoportal software platform, Cryoport Express Shippers, Cryoport Express Smart Pak data loggers and its life sciences cold chain logistics expertise. The Cryoportal is used by the Company, its clients and its business partners to automate the entry of orders, prepare customs documentation, and to facilitate status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit.

