Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) Critical Contrast

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crossamerica Partners and CVR Refining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crossamerica Partners 1.00% 5.84% 1.17% CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Crossamerica Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CVR Refining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crossamerica Partners has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crossamerica Partners and CVR Refining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crossamerica Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00

Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. CVR Refining has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Crossamerica Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crossamerica Partners is more favorable than CVR Refining.

Dividends

Crossamerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Crossamerica Partners pays out -3,137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVR Refining pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crossamerica Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crossamerica Partners and CVR Refining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crossamerica Partners $2.09 billion 0.35 $23.15 million ($0.08) -269.88 CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.40 $88.80 million $0.60 25.75

CVR Refining has higher revenue and earnings than Crossamerica Partners. Crossamerica Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Refining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVR Refining beats Crossamerica Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc. and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment owns or leases and operates retail sites. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed motor fuels to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin).

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

