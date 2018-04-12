Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dorian LPG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $167.45 million -$1.44 million -14.43 Dorian LPG Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.87

Dorian LPG’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorian LPG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dorian LPG Competitors 332 878 1002 10 2.31

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Dorian LPG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29% Dorian LPG Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

